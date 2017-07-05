Spider-Man: Homecoming SPOILER discussion, with post-credits scenes explained

Your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man has finally come home. Yes, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ has swung into cinemas at last, and it’s without a doubt the wall-crawling hero’s best big screen outing since 2004’s ‘Spider-Man 2.’ (Assuming we don’t count those scenes he stole in ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ that is.)

Of course, with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man now established as a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ‘Homecoming’ – whilst being a hugely satisfying film in its own right – also drops a great many hints about how this new pocket of the MCU might develop in future films, and what it may mean for the MCU overall.

Not only that, but it may give us some ideas about what Sony’s planned series of ‘Spider-Man’ spin-offs might have in store for us as well.

Naturally, discussing this means there will be MAJOR SPOILERS for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ ahead, including discussion of its two post-credits scenes – so we’d advise readers to come back and read this after you’ve seen the movie, unless you’re happy to not go in blind.

You’ve been warned…

Jacob Batalon’s Ned, wingman to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker (credit: Sony/Marvel Studios) More

The not-so secret identity

While all in all Tom Holland’s Spider-Man probably isn’t seen unmasked by anywhere near as many people as the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield incarnations were, ‘Homecoming’ does see a number of key characters learn Peter Parker’s big secret.

The first of these, as revealed from the trailers, is Peter’s best friend Ned, played by Jacob Batalon. The addition of this new character was a smart move, as it gives Peter someone his own age with whom he can talk about his superheroics, beyond Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark and Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan.

We might note that Ned takes his name from a rather different character from the comics, Ned Leeds, who wound up becoming the Hobgoblin – but there’s very little about Batalan’s endearing performance that suggests future super-villain.

Marisa Tomei as Aunt May (credit: Sony/Marvel Studios) More

Then, in a nice climactic twist, ‘Homecoming’ boldly goes where no Spider-Man movie has gone before, with Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) catching Peter red-handed – well, red everwhere’d, really – in his Spidey suit.

This seems sure to present another interesting twist on the new Peter/May relationship in future ‘Spider-Man’ movies, their dynamic already being very different from what went before thanks to the comparative youth of both Tomei and Holland.

Spider-Man: 5 film arc planned in MCU

10 weird things about the Spider-Man movies

Spider-Man gets coffee in funny viral video

Of course, there’s one other key character who learns Peter Parker is Spider-Man: Adrian ‘Vulture’ Toomes, who – in a Green Goblin-esque twist – is also revealed to be the father of Peter’s potential love interest Liz (Laura Harrier).

Toomes’ knowledge of Spider-Man’s true identity looks likely to come up again further down the line – however, before we consider that, let’s put the focus back on potential love interests…

Zendaya as Michelle, AKA ‘MJ’ (credit: Sony/Marvel Studios) More

Read More