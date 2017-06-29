Spider-Man: Homecoming snares a web of rave reviews

The reviews are in – ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ is a hit.
He’s appeared in ‘Captain America: Civil War’… but now it’s time for Tom Holland’s first solo outing as everyone’s favourite webslinger. ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ introduces the new Spider-Man to some familiar comic book foes.
And most notably, sets him up for a little ‘Avengers’ action.
But is the new film any good? The critics certainly seem to think so.
Currently, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ has scored a mightily impressive 96% over at Rotten Tomatoes… but it’s still early days. That pretty high score is based on just 26 reviews so far, and there’s plenty more to come in.
But I have to admit – it’s looking like ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ is another Marvel hit.
What did the critics think?
Here’s our round-up of some of the most interesting reviews:
Slashfilm – Ethan Anderton
9/10
“Spider-Man: Homecoming gives us the spectacular version of the webslinger that fans have been waiting to see,” says Slashfilm’s review. “It stands out from the rest of the adaptations, including the more favored original iteration directed by Sam Raimi and portrayed by Tobey Maguire, simply because it introduces a dynamic that has been lacking from the Spider-Man franchises thus far.”
“Not only does it combine the trials and tribulations of high school life with the dangers of being a secret superhero, but it also gives Spider-Man a much larger world to play in, one that may be more intimidating than the wallcrawler himself even realizes.”
The Guardian – Benjamin Lee
4/5
“Spider-Man: Homecoming is so joyously entertaining that it’s enough to temporarily cure any superhero fatigue,” says The Guardian. “There’s wit, smarts and a nifty, inventive plot that serves as a reminder of what buoyant fun such films can bring. It might have taken three attempts but Spider-Man has finally spun gold.
One of the most surprising elements of The Guardian’s review is that it highlights ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ as a brilliant stand-alone, despite its obvious ‘Avengers’ connection.
“The refreshing joy of Spider-Man: Homecoming is that it’s a relatively self-contained piece of entertainment. Sure, it exists very much within the Avengers canon, but a finely crafted script builds the bridges with care, and storytelling rather than cold commercialism is apparently the film’s key concern.”
And it sounds as though Iron Man’s cameos have been well-balanced.
“Downey Jr’s presence is mercifully minor, while other cameos serve to poke fun rather than to preview forthcoming attractions. The pretext of the previous Avengers films functions as a smart setup for Keaton’s Vulture, who takes grievance with the flashy excesses of the heroes who have left him struggling to make ends meet.”
Still, it sounds as though ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ is ticking all the right boxes.
Not to mention high praise for Tom Holland.
Rolling Stone – Peter Travers
3/4
“News Flash: Tom Holland is the best movie Spider-Man ever,” says Rolling Stone. “He finds the kid inside the famous red onesie and brings out the kid in even the most hardened filmgoer. The last two Spidey epics had ‘Amazing’ in the title, but let’s face it – both films stirred more apathy than amazement.”
“It’s Holland who makes us care, not to mention that he did nearly 90 percent of the stunts. This is a star performance given by a born actor (check him out in The Impossible and The Lost City of Z). Spider-Man soars because Holland gives him wings.”
And it seems the critics agree – this is the best ‘Spider-Man’ film since ‘Spider-Man 2’.
Uproxx – Mike Ryan
8/10
“It’s been 13 years since we’ve had a truly great Spider-Man movie,” says Mike Ryan at Uproxx. “That’s a long time. Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 is the consensus pick for the best Spider-Man movie of the first five, which includes the two Amazing Spider-Man movies released earlier this decade.”
“So, yes, after 13 long years, we have ourselves another great Spider-Man movie – arguably the best Spider-Man movie. This is a Peter Parker who just loves being Spider-Man. And, frankly, it’s really hard not to love watching this Peter love being Spider-Man. It’s the kind of movie you leave and you’re just in the best mood – and still will be days later.”
We Got This Covered – Robert Yaniz Jr
8/10
“Even though Keaton could have used a bit more screen time to flesh out his character, Homecoming wisely opts to develop Peter’s journey,” says We Got This Covered, “neatly laying the groundwork for both the hero’s continuing evolution in sequels and his role in the greater MCU itself.”
“It may not quite reach the heights of Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, but Spider-Man: Homecoming emerges as one of the character’s strongest films to date, granting him a clean slate and infinite room to grow.”
Often considered the series high, ‘Spider-Man 2’ saw Tobey Maguire facing the might of his iconic nemesis, Doctor Octopus… and with Willem Dafoe’s incredible Norman Osborn back as a hallucination of his son, Harry, it was quite the creepy reunion.
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man might not be quite at those dizzy heights just yet, but it looks as though the critics are happy with how ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ plays out… and it sounds as though our new Spidey has plenty of room to grow.
And we might see him top ‘Spider-Man 2’ yet.
Of course, not everyone loved the movie… and notably, The Hollywood Reporter weren’t convinced that ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming; is a worthy reboot, warning that ‘maybe it’ll get better the second time around.’
The Hollywood Reporter – John DeFore
“[It’s an] occasionally exciting but often frustrating film, which seems to think the iconic character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko will appeal more to tech-addicted teens if only his costume has as many gizmos baked into it as Iron Man’s.”
“A charming new lead only goes so far in a reboot that smells of corporate strategy.”
Still… most critics seem to have loved it. And you can’t win them all.
‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man. He’s joined by Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr, Angourie Rice, Zendaya, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine and Michael Keaton.
Jon Watts directed the movie based on a script he co-wrote alongside Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers.
‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ heads to cinemas on 7 July 2017.
