Spider-Man: Homecoming snares a web of rave reviews

The reviews are in – ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ is a hit.

He’s appeared in ‘Captain America: Civil War’… but now it’s time for Tom Holland’s first solo outing as everyone’s favourite webslinger. ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ introduces the new Spider-Man to some familiar comic book foes.

And most notably, sets him up for a little ‘Avengers’ action.

But is the new film any good? The critics certainly seem to think so.

Currently, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ has scored a mightily impressive 96% over at Rotten Tomatoes… but it’s still early days. That pretty high score is based on just 26 reviews so far, and there’s plenty more to come in.

But I have to admit – it’s looking like ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ is another Marvel hit.

What did the critics think?

Here’s our round-up of some of the most interesting reviews:

Slashfilm – Ethan Anderton

9/10

“Spider-Man: Homecoming gives us the spectacular version of the webslinger that fans have been waiting to see,” says Slashfilm’s review. “It stands out from the rest of the adaptations, including the more favored original iteration directed by Sam Raimi and portrayed by Tobey Maguire, simply because it introduces a dynamic that has been lacking from the Spider-Man franchises thus far.”

“Not only does it combine the trials and tribulations of high school life with the dangers of being a secret superhero, but it also gives Spider-Man a much larger world to play in, one that may be more intimidating than the wallcrawler himself even realizes.”

The Guardian – Benjamin Lee

4/5

“Spider-Man: Homecoming is so joyously entertaining that it’s enough to temporarily cure any superhero fatigue,” says The Guardian. “There’s wit, smarts and a nifty, inventive plot that serves as a reminder of what buoyant fun such films can bring. It might have taken three attempts but Spider-Man has finally spun gold.

One of the most surprising elements of The Guardian’s review is that it highlights ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ as a brilliant stand-alone, despite its obvious ‘Avengers’ connection.

“The refreshing joy of Spider-Man: Homecoming is that it’s a relatively self-contained piece of entertainment. Sure, it exists very much within the Avengers canon, but a finely crafted script builds the bridges with care, and storytelling rather than cold commercialism is apparently the film’s key concern.”

And it sounds as though Iron Man’s cameos have been well-balanced.

“Downey Jr’s presence is mercifully minor, while other cameos serve to poke fun rather than to preview forthcoming attractions. The pretext of the previous Avengers films functions as a smart setup for Keaton’s Vulture, who takes grievance with the flashy excesses of the heroes who have left him struggling to make ends meet.”

Still, it sounds as though ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ is ticking all the right boxes.

Not to mention high praise for Tom Holland.

