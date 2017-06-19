Spider-Man: Homecoming will have several post-credits scenes 'worth sticking around for', says director

Though Spider-Man: Homecoming may technically be some grand unifier between Marvel and Sony, it's still playing entirely by the former's rules.

Speaking at Sydney's Supanova Comic-Con via Skype, director Jon Watts appeared to confirm that there would be multiple post-credits scenes for the film, all of which would be "worth sticking around for", as reported by Twitter user Tyler James.

That's not exactly outside of tradition; though Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 may have pushed the medium a little with five post-credits scenes overall, MCU films do have a tendency to stick in two on average - one as a mid-credits sequence, and one right at the very end.

It's likely they'll function largely as Doctor Strange's post-credits scenes did: one looked forward to Thor: Ragnarok in a scene between Strange and Thor directed by Taika Waititi, the other set up a possible Doctor Strange sequel with Chiwetel Ejiofor's Baron Mordo as the villain.

That means we might get a preview of Black Panther, or more likely Avengers: Infinity War in which Tom Holland's Spider-Man is confirmed to appear, alongside something more specific to the Spidey universe.

Jon Watts confirms that Homecoming has after credit scenes that are definately "worth sticking around for" (Obviously). #Supanova. — Tyler James (@Tyler_Cull3n) June 18, 2017



Although, considering the apparent internal conflicts over what actually constitutes the Spidey universe, don't expect anything connected to the upcoming Venom film.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits UK cinemas 5 July.