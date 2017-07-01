Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel picks up straight after Avengers 4

It looks like there’s no rest for Spider-Man…

The upcoming ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ sequel will apparently pick up just minutes after the events of ‘Avengers 4’. And that leaves us wondering – what happens in ‘Avengers 4’ that makes such an impression?

During an interview with Fandom, Sony boss Amy Pascal revealed that the upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ sequel follows on directly from ‘Avengers 4’.

“What I think we should focus on is this Spider-Man who started in Civil War and then has this movie [Homecoming], and then will be in the Avengers movie,” she said. “And we are starting now the next one which will start a few minutes after Avengers 4 wraps as a story.”

What does that mean for Spider-Man?

Well, it sounds as though young Peter Parker is going to be deeply affected by whatever goes down in the currently untitled ‘Avengers’ sequel.

“So much happens in [the 3rd and 4th Avengers movies], as you can imagine,” said Marvel boss Kevin Feige in an interview with io9. “And so much is affected by it that we felt what better person to hold your hand and lead you into the next incarnation of the MCU, in a grounded, realistic manner, than Peter Parker? So, coming out two months after Untitled Avengers, [that’s what] much of what the next Spider-Man film will be about.”

“Like how the events of Captain America: Civil War impacted Peter as he was dropped off by Tony and expected to go back to continue his sophomore year, how the hell are the events of Infinity War and Untitled [Avengers] going to affect him as he, yes, goes back to his junior year?”

Clearly, Spider-Man will survive the upcoming battle against Thanos.

But will ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers 4’ drastically change the MCU?

It certainly sounds as though big changes are coming… and I can’t help thinking that Spider-Man leading us into the next phase of the MCU means that Tony Stark is no longer around to hold his hand.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man. He’s joined by Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr, Angourie Rice, Zendaya, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine and Michael Keaton.

Jon Watts directed the movie based on a script he co-wrote alongside Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ heads to cinemas on 7 July 2017.

