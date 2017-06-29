'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Premiere Photos: Another Marvel-ous Night on the Red Carpet
Spider-Man: Homecoming swooped onto the red carpet at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on June 28, 2017, to officially celebrate the arrival of a new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in style. Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Laura Harrier, Stan Lee, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, and more posed for pics. To get the flavor of the evening’s festivities, click through the slideshow album above.