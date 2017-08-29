Spider-Man: Homecoming gets bizarre new posters for China release

His latest film may be entitled ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ but everyone’s favourite wall-crawling superhero is a long way from home in this new promotional artwork.

While the Sony/Marvel Studios co-production has already been widely released across much of the globe (to the tune of $737 million thus far), ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ is only just making its way to the coveted market of China on 8 September, and clearly hopes are high that it will prove as big a hit over there – hence this curious new selection of posters showing Tom Holland’s Spidey taking in some of China’s biggest tourist attractions.

It’s all a bit odd, but certainly in-keeping with the irreverent tone of director Jon Watts’ playful take on the beloved Marvel character. And one can hardly blame Sony and Marvel for wanting to push the film hard in China, as success there is often enough to push the box office numbers into the stratosphere.

Check out the posters above, and catch ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ in cinemas now, if you haven’t already.

