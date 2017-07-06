Spider-Man: Homecoming director wants Blade for the sequel

Could Blade be in the next Spider-Man movie? Credit: Marvel/Sony

Spider-Man has just taken on Vulture in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’…

But who will he face in the upcoming sequel?

During an interview with We Got This Covered, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ director, Jon Watts, suggested an unlikely Marvel character ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming 2’ – Blade.

“Morbius is kind of cool!” he said. “The tone of the character is pretty dark, but the vampire/Marvel Universe thing is pretty cool. Maybe we could get Blade to show up, too? That’d be neat.”

Of course, Morbius has been connected to the Spider-Man movies before.

Back in 2013, the ‘Living Vampire’ was just one of a number of character which appeared as part of a viral website to promote ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’. Focussing on a snapshot of Oscorp’s secret internal files, he was clearly somehow involved with Osborn’s top secret, and incredibly shady experiments.

And in the comic books, he’s faced both Spider-Man and Blade…

In fact, Blade’s comic book origins are closely linked to Spider-Man – the iconic vampire hunter gains his vampiric powers while helping Spider-Man hunt Morbius. After Morbius attacked them both (and bit Blade) he gained the strength and agility of a vampire, without the weakness to sunlight.

Morbius and Blade both have origins tied to Spider-Man – Credit: Marvel More

Could this comic book origin be used to bring back Blade?

After Kevin Feige’s recent comments that there will be another ‘Blade’ movie ‘eventually’, it’s an interesting prospect. Whether or not Marvel would want to include such a dark and downright grisly character alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is another matter entirely.

My gut feeling? It won’t happen.

At least, not like it does in the comic books.

But could we see some cool Easter eggs pointing to the legendary vampire hunter?

We’ll have to wait and see.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man. He’s joined by Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr, Angourie Rice, Zendaya, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine and Michael Keaton.

Jon Watts directed the movie based on a script he co-wrote alongside Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ opened in cinemas on 5 July 2017.





