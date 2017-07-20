Spider-Man: Homecoming director in talks for sequel

Spider-Man: Homecoming director will likely return for the upcoming sequel - Credit: Marvel

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ is getting a sequel…

And Jon Watts may return to the helm.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ director has already entered talks with Marvel to return for the upcoming sequel… and that’s a pretty good move.

“After successfully relaunching the Spider-Man franchise with Spider-Man: Homecoming, Sony and Marvel are staying in business with director Jon Watts,” they revealed. “Watts is in talks to return for the sequel to the hit Spidey film, starring Tom Holland.”

“The follow-up, currently untitled, is already slated for release on July 5, 2019.”

Of course, prior to directing ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, Jon Watts was best known for directing the 2015 indie flick, ‘Cop Car’ – a road thriller starring Kevin Bacon. But he soon made the jump to blockbusters following a successful ‘Spider-Man’ pitch which suggested bringing a coming-of-age slant to Peter Parker’s high school story.

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts – Credit: WENN More

Following the huge success of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, it’s obvious why Marvel would want to continue working with the director.

After all, it’s earned $468.3 million worldwide in just two weeks.

So, what can we expect from the ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ sequel?

Well, Tom Holland is already confirmed to reprise the role of Peter Parker… and if the first movie is anything to go by, we can likely expect more high school hijinks from our friendly, neighbourhood Spider-Man.

“The next film’s story will pick up after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, which is set to hit theaters May 4, 2018, and will also feature Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.”

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man. He’s joined by Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr, Angourie Rice, Zendaya, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine and Michael Keaton.

Jon Watts directed the movie based on a script he co-wrote alongside Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ opened in cinemas on 5 July 2017.

