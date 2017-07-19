‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Director Jon Watts in Talks for Sequel

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' director Jon Watts with the film's star, Tom Holland (Photo: Rex/Shutterstock)

Jon Watts seems to have found a new home at Sony and Marvel.

The studios are in talks with the Spider-Man: Homecoming director to return for the sequel to the hit film, which has already grossed $472.8 million worldwide. Watts also co-wrote the superhero tentpole with Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers.

It’s unknown if the original co-writers will be brought back or if Sony will add new scribes to join Watts for this second installment.

Although Watts hadn’t been locked in for a sequel prior to the film’s release (most directors don’t have options for sequels, only actors do), the news doesn’t come as a surprise as Watts and studio execs had discussed the plots of upcoming installments.

According to sources, negotiations heated up when other studios began courting Watts for their tentpoles. With a release date already locked in, Sony also didn’t have time to waste on contract talks so they locked in Watts sooner rather than later.

Marvel’s Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are returning to produce.

The second installment, which will again star Tom Holland, will hit theaters on July 5, 2019. Zendaya and Marisa Tomei are also expected to reprise their roles. The movie will follow the events of Avengers: Infinity War, which opens on May 4, 2018.

In addition to relaunching the Spider-Man franchise, Watts is best known for directing Cop Car, starring Kevin Bacon, which earned him rave reviews at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival.

Watts is repped by CAA.

