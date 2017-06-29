Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts: 'I’m not really sure how I got this job to be perfectly honest'

“Have you ever seen the video of the kid with the Spider-Man piñata?” Jon Watts, the enthusiastic, articulate director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, is asking a serious question. It’s on YouTube, in case you’re interested. In his backyard, a small boy is given a stick to hit the aforementioned Spider-Man toy. “He just sets the stick down, walks over and gives the Spider-Man piñata a hug. He doesn’t want to hurt his Spider-Man. He loves him! And I think that’s a universal feeling towards Spider-Man. You just can’t help but love him.”

In charge of the third movie incarnation (in the last 15 years alone) of Marvel’s web-slinging superhero, it’s certainly this 36 year-old director’s overriding emotion. His only two previous features were 2014’s Clown, a low-budget supernatural horror, and Cop Car, an efficient thriller made a year later starring Kevin Bacon. “I’m not really sure how I got this job to be perfectly honest,” he admits, a little bewildered at how he’s come to be in charge of a (reported) $175 million movie. “I really didn’t think I was going to get it until the very last moment.”

Still, it’s a tactic that has worked well for Marvel Studios already, casting enthusiastic directors from the indie universe. Currently, New Zealand-born Taika Waititi (Hunt For The Wilderpeople) is in post-production on Thor: Ragnarok, while Anthony and Joe Russo (who started out on 2002’s comedy heist Welcome To Collinwood) are filming Avengers: Infinity War and its as-yet-untitled follow-up. It was this sibling duo that re-introduced this latest version of Spider-Man, as played by the now 21 year-old British actor Tom Holland, in last year’s Captain America: Civil War.

Director Watts (right) talking to Tom Holland (left) who plays Spider-Man on set of his movie More

Watts was on the Russos’ set, ensuring “everything they were doing would transition smoothly” into the script for Homecoming (which he co-wrote with five other credited writers). Civil War showed Spider-Man’s boyish alter ego, the young Peter Parker, plucked from obscurity by Tony Stark’s Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) to help battle against his one-time ally Captain America. “I was there when they were shooting that,” says Watts. “You see Tony Stark and Peter Parker together and it just feels like magic.”

Homecoming is set to continue the Stark/Parker relationship. Indeed, as Holland recently revealed, this pairing has been secretly layered into the Marvel Cinematic Universe [MCU] as far back as 2010’s Iron Man 2, when Stark saves a kid in an Iron Man mask from a killer drone. That anonymous child, apparently, was always meant to be Parker, explaining just why he’s been an Iron Man fanboy. With Parker now living with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), much of the emotional grist in Watts’ film comes from Spider-Man’s encounters with Stark.

Holland as Spider-Man in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' More

