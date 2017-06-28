'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Debuts Four More Scenes Highlighting Michael Keaton's Vulture and Peter Parker's Pals

Spider-Man: Homecoming crawls into theaters next Friday (July 7), and if early word is any indication, it continues the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s winning streak. In the lead-up to its debut, the studio has released a somewhat stunning collection of advance footage — via trailers and TV spots — and that continues today, with four new scenes premiering online (via Slashfilm). Proceed, as always, at your own spoiler-ific peril.

The first focuses on Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes, and the real-world reasons that drive him to go from mild-mannered working-class everyman to winged bad guy.

The second concerns Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May, who loves spending time with her nephew at dinner but cares little for the web-slinging hero making noise in and around New York City.

The third scene shines a light on the high school buddies that Peter hangs out with at his high school – as well as Martin Starr’s teacher.

Lastly, Peter finds himself floundering in his attempt to keep his identity secret from best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), who appears likely to steal a few scenes in Jon Watts’ comic-book extravaganza.

If those four clips haven’t yet spoiled Spider-Man: Homecoming for you — and, in fact, have further whetted your appetite for its superhero action-by-way-of teen comedy — you can see the film in its entirety in theaters nationwide on July 7.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’: Watch a trailer:

