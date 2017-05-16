Spider-Man: Homecoming crawls onto Empire Magazine’s new cover

Empire Magazine gives us a new glimpse of Spidey…

And we have to wonder what beats he’s enjoying in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.

Appearing on the cover of this month’s Empire Magazine, it looks as though Spider-Man is getting a cool, new look… and we’re not talking about his suit. Wearing a pair of bulky, cool headphones over his Spider-Man costume, it looks as though Peter Parker is all about those sick beats.

Whatever that means…

So what’s this new cover all about?

Empire Magazine’s new Spider-Man cover – Credit: Empire More

“Our cover depicts young Peter Parker – in this iteration played by young Tom Holland, of course – showing off his shiny new Stark Industries suit accessorised with a none-more-Millennial pair of bluetooth headphones, all while balancing on New York City subway train, the Avengers tower visible in the Manhattan skyline background.”

Of course, it’s not the first time we’ve seen Spidey with those headphones.

After all, he was spotted with a similar headset in the recent ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ posters, where he donned a Midtown High School jacket while presumably bumming around after class.

Spider-Man dons some headphones in an official poster – Credit: Marvel More

Kinda cool…

But I can’t help thinking Empire subscribers got the best deal with their exclusive cover, illustrated by ‘Spider-Man’ artist Alan Davis, with inking from Mark Farmer.

Empire Magazine’s cool subscribers cover – Credit: Empire More

Still, it’s a cool look at Peter Parker in his latest costume.

And we can’t wait to see what tricks he’s got up his sleeve.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man. He’s joined by Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr, Angourie Rice, Zendaya, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine and Michael Keaton.

Jon Watts directed the movie based on a script he co-wrote alongside Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ heads to cinemas on 7 July 2017.

