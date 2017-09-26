Spider-Man: Homecoming is the biggest superhero movie of 2017 so far

It seems safe to declare this particular homecoming a resounding success.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ Tom Holland’s first solo movie as Marvel’s iconic wall-crawling hero, is now officially the highest-earning superhero movie of 2017 – to date, at least.

The global box office haul of the Marvel/Sony co-production from director Jon Watts has now reached $874 million (approx £650 million), overtaking the $863.4 million takings of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2,’ which had previously been the biggest comic book film of the year.

This milestone sees ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ become the second highest-earning Spider-Man film – behind 2007’s ‘Spider-Man 3,’ which took over $890 million worldwide – and the fourth highest-earning film of 2017 thus far, behind the $1 billion+ hits ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘Fast & Furious 8’ and ‘Despicable Me 3’.

This isn’t necessarily a development everyone saw coming. While warmly received, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ didn’t have the hugest opening by blockbuster standards, taking $256 million in its first weekend and doing comparatively modest business during what has been noted as one of the worst summers for Hollywood in years.

However, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’s staggered release saw it only recently open in the Far East, and it has proved a huge hit in China, Japan and South Korea.

Two more comic book movies appear in the year’s top ten list at present: ‘Wonder Woman,’ in at number 7 with takings of $820.4 million, and ‘Logan,’ at 9 with $616.8 million.

However, with ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and ‘Justice League’ on their way, those figures will inevitably change before the year is out.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ reaches home entertainment platforms in the UK in November – and plans are underway for an as-yet untitled Spidey sequel, with Jon Watts and Tom Holland set to return, scheduled to hit cinemas on 5 July 2019.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will next be seen in Marvel’s eagerly anticipated ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ opening 27 April 2018.

