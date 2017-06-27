Spider-Man grabs a coffee in funny new viral video

We all love Spider-Man because he’s the most Average Joe superhero – and, as such, it’s little surprise that he too needs the odd caffeine fix to get through the day.
Ahead of the release of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ Sony Pictures Entertainment just released this fun viral marketing video showing everyone’s favourite wall-crawler popping down – quite literally – to a New York City Starbucks for a cup of coffee.
Naturally, the sight of our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man hanging from the ceiling took more than a few customers by surprise. (I mean, we’d have thought they were used to him by now; they live in New York, don’t they?)
And, around the 1 minute 34 second mark, you might notice one particular old New Yorker who seems especially taken aback by this curiously dressed customer…
Yes, it’s Stan ‘The Man’ Lee, the legendary 94-year old co-creator of Spider-Man, carrying on his ongoing mission to appear in as many Marvel movies as possible, even a two minute viral video like this. (Although we might note that, while he was born in New York and produced the bulk of his best-known work there, Stan Lee has lived in Hollywood since the 1980s.)
The upcoming ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ will be the first Spider-Man solo movie to count as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after Sony and Marvel Studios reached a landmark decision to share the movie rights to the iconic superhero.
Tom Holland, the third big-screen Spidey introduced in 2016 Marvel movie ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ takes the lead, alongside Marisa Tomei as Aunt May and Michael Keaton as bad guy The Vulture. MCU lynchpin Robert Downey Jr will also co-star as Tony Stark/Iron Man.
Look for it in cinemas on 5 July.
