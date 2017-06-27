Spider-Man grabs a coffee in funny new viral video

We all love Spider-Man because he’s the most Average Joe superhero – and, as such, it’s little surprise that he too needs the odd caffeine fix to get through the day.

Ahead of the release of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ Sony Pictures Entertainment just released this fun viral marketing video showing everyone’s favourite wall-crawler popping down – quite literally – to a New York City Starbucks for a cup of coffee.

Spider-Man pops in for coffee at a New York Starbucks (credit: Sony) More

Naturally, the sight of our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man hanging from the ceiling took more than a few customers by surprise. (I mean, we’d have thought they were used to him by now; they live in New York, don’t they?)

And, around the 1 minute 34 second mark, you might notice one particular old New Yorker who seems especially taken aback by this curiously dressed customer…

Even Stan Lee is surprised to see Spider-Man in his local coffee shop (credit: Sony) More

Yes, it’s Stan ‘The Man’ Lee, the legendary 94-year old co-creator of Spider-Man, carrying on his ongoing mission to appear in as many Marvel movies as possible, even a two minute viral video like this. (Although we might note that, while he was born in New York and produced the bulk of his best-known work there, Stan Lee has lived in Hollywood since the 1980s.)

The upcoming ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ will be the first Spider-Man solo movie to count as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after Sony and Marvel Studios reached a landmark decision to share the movie rights to the iconic superhero.

Tom Holland, the third big-screen Spidey introduced in 2016 Marvel movie ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ takes the lead, alongside Marisa Tomei as Aunt May and Michael Keaton as bad guy The Vulture. MCU lynchpin Robert Downey Jr will also co-star as Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Look for it in cinemas on 5 July.

