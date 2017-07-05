Spider-Man for FIVE films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Spidey… Holland will do five films for Marvel in all – Credit: Sony

Tom Holland had better *really* enjoy the feeling of spandex, because he’ll be pulling on his Spidey suit a few more times yet.

Unlike poor Andrew Garfield, whose tenure was cut short after just two movies, Holland, who made his first appearance in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ has five films lined up.

Speaking to the Toronto Sun, the boss of Marvel’s big screen concerns Kevin Feige said: “We are looking at a five-movie storyline — Civil War, Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, untitled Avengers, Homecoming 2 — or whatever we end up calling it — as an amazing five-story journey for Peter Parker.

“In the way that the events of Civil War directly inform the opening of Homecoming and his state of mind as he goes back to high school, so too will the events of the next two Avengers movies as he continues with high school.

“This original 22-movie arc ends with the untitled Avengers in May of 2019 and then two months later it will be Peter and Spider-Man that usher us into the aftermath and how things proceed from there.”

Phew. That’s a fair amount of web-slinging, and sure makes Holland the most prolific Spidey yet.

As we know, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ will be the next up, with Holland starring alongside Zendaya, Robert Downey Jr, Michael Keaton, Donald Glover and Marisa Tomei.

It’s out across the UK from tomorrow.

