'Spider-Man: Homecoming' deleted scene confirms big hero is in MCU

It's official: Spider-Man: Homecoming has officially introduced Miles Morales into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For those not up on the Spider-verse, Miles is a teenaged incarnation of Spider-Man who was originally debuted in the alternate Ultimate Universe before making his way into the main Marvel Comics continuity.

Miles idolises Peter Parker in the comics, and is inspired to don the web-slinger's mask himself following the Death of Spider-Man storyline.

The character's existence in the live-action MCU was actually hinted at in a Spider-Man: Homecoming scene in which his uncle Aaron Davis (Donald Glover) references having a nephew when he's cornered by Spidey.

However, an extended version of that same scene went even further - with Aaron calling his nephew Miles to apologise for being late while trying to free himself from one of Spidey's webs. This scene is available on Spider-Man: Homecoming's digital release.

That scene is hugely metatextual, since Miles Morales was originally partly based on Glover and the former Community star previously voiced the character on the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man.

Miles will also soon be seen in his own solo animated adventure, which was written for Sony by one-time Han Solo prequel directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

The Get Down's Shameik Moore will voice Miles in that movie, while Liev Schreiber has been cast as a mysterious villain. This animated movie is not expected to connect to the MCU.

However, there's now an opportunity for Miles to show up in live-action in one of Sony and Marvel Studios' planned coming-of-age Spider-Man: Homecoming sequels.

