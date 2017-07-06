'Spider-Man' Cast on Peter Parker as Tony Stark Protege, High School Peer in 'Homecoming'

In his past cinematic adventures, Spider-Man generally goes it alone. But in Spider-Man: Homecoming, out July 7, both he and his alter ego — science nerd Peter Parker — have some pretty amazing friends, some of whom will be instantly familiar to regular visitors to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For example, Captain America: Civil War established the mentorship between Peter and Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) that continues in Homecoming.

“It’s a funny relationship,” Tom Holland tells Yahoo Movies about the evolving dynamic between the wall-crawler and the shell-head. “All of a sudden we’re getting to see [Tony] have responsibility for someone else other than himself. It’s quite an interesting dynamic between the two of them, but also a very funny one.” (Watch our video interview with Holland above.)

Peter’s rolodex of friends isn’t limited to adult superheroes. He’s also got a BFF his own age in the form of fellow geek Ned (Jacob Batalon). “I think the sidekick makes the number one look good,” Batalon says about Ned’s importance to this dynamic duo. So does that mean he’s the real hero of Homecoming? “There’s moments where it’s a clear-cut answer,” he says, laughing.

