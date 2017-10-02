Spawn remake will be a ‘low-budget’ superhero movie

Todd McFarlane’s ‘Spawn’ is getting a remake.

But don’t expect a big, bloated blockbuster.

During an interview with Coming Soon, producer Jason Blum revealed that the upcoming ‘Spawn’ remake – being written and directed by ‘Spawn’ creator Todd McFarlane – is going to be a low-budget movie.

“One of the things [we’re doing to keep the budge down] is we’re keeping the scope of the script relatively contained, so that’s the biggest way,” he explained. “I think the other way is he and I aren’t paying ourselves any money out of the budget nor will any of the actors, so that’s another way. We’re using our usual tricks!”

– Thor: Ragnarok Gets Impressive Trailer

– Black Panther Gets Standing Ovation At SDCC

– Ant-Man And The Wasp Adds Michelle Pfeiffer

‘Spawn’ was originally released in 1997 and followed the exploits of Al Simmons – a murdered Black Ops veteran who returns from death as a hellspawn… and eventually becomes a force for justice by the end of the movie.

It was made for $40 million and earned just $84 million worldwide.

But the upcoming reboot promises to be a more modest affair.

In fact, McFarlane has claimed that the ‘Spawn’ reboot will only take $10 million to make.

And if Blum’s comments are correct, that’s likely because the entire cast and crew won’t be profiting from the budget… and will only make money if the film does well at the box office.

That’s certainly quite a gamble. But Blum has confidence in McFarlane.

“I think he’s gonna do a great job,” he said. “Being a director encompasses a lot of different skills, but one of the most important skills is you have to be a great manager. You’re kind of a General of this army that you have to lead into battle every day, and he does that in his life every day running McFarlane Enterprises.”

“I think that translates to directing in a lot of ways. We’ve had a great back-and-forth around developing the script. I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t think he could do a great job, but we’ll see. I have a good feeling about it.”

– Ant-Man Goes Supersize In New Poster

– Deadpool 2 Teases Bigger Role For Colossus

– Thor 3 Could Be Shortest MCU Movie Yet