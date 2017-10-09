Spawn remake director cites Get Out as an inspiration

From Digital Spy

Not only has Todd McFarlane confirmed that his Spawn remake will begin shooting next year, he's also teased what kind of tone we can expect from the movie.

And in news that may surprise you, he's looking to the supremely popular Get Out for inspiration.

Revealing to Entertainment Weekly that he's not worried about the Spawn remake being his directorial debut, McFarlane said: "I'm going to surround myself with professionals."

As one of those professionals is Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions (the company behind Get Out), it all makes total sense.

"If I showed Get Out to my grandma and said, 'Get this, that's a first-time director and a comedian', she wouldn't see it. She would just go 'Wow, that's a nice movie'," he said.

"If you put the team together, they'll make me look like a pro every single day... I've [also] directed this movie in my head 1,000 times. Why do I think I can direct it? Because I have, in my head."

Explaining how the new movie will be different from the original, Todd built upon his comments at New York Comic Con and promised it would be "dark".

"The first one was a superhero, effects-driven, action PG-13 movie. This one is now gonna be [a] dark, drama, R, supernatural thriller," he teased.

When you consider Get Out's huge success – and impressive profitability – we reckon Spawn will be one remake worth the while.

