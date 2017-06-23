'Spaceballs' at 30: Bill Pullman Says Crew Worried Blue Screen Would Make Them Go Blind

Of all the fond memories Bill Pullman has of working on Spaceballs, explaining how the crew feared that working with a special effects blue screen could make them pass out or go blind is the tale which makes him laugh the hardest recounting.

Now a household name, the then 32-year-old actor was an unknown with only one film credit under his belt (Ruthless People) when Mel Brooks discovered him in a play called Barabbas at the Los Angeles Theatre Center. It was at that point — after Tom Cruise and Tom Hanks both turned down the lead role in his sci-fi parody — the iconic writer/director offered Pullman the part of Lone Starr.

As the beloved Star Wars spoof turns 30 (June 24), Pullman granted The Hollywood Reporter an in-depth interview to discuss his zany adventure of working with Brooks, the late John Candy's frustrations with his costume and how Pullman's makeup artist scolded him for not acting like a star, among other cherished memories.

Sunglasses. That's what comes to mind when Pullman reminisces about Spaceballs. And that thought makes him laugh so hard, it takes a moment before he can explain.

"They had a belief back in those days that the blue screen was bad for your eyes," Pullman said. "I can't remember if it was Mel or the assistant directors who heard this, but they would call cut and everyone would put on their sunglasses."

Even though they were warned the screen could damage their optic nerve or make them pass out after a while, some of the actors ditched the shades, Pullman said.

He added: "It was so hard to work the comedy in between takes when everyone was wearing sunglasses."

Even though they were warned the screen could damage their optic nerve or make them pass out after a while, some of the actors ditched the shades, Pullman said.

He added: "It was so hard to work the comedy in between takes when everyone was wearing sunglasses."

One of the great joys for Pullman was acting opposite the late John Candy. Playing Barf, the Chewbacca-inspired best friend and co-pilot to Lone Starr, Pullman recalled a sweet man who had a tough shoot, at least in the beginning.

One of the first scenes shot was the introduction of the unlikely hero duo; Barf fixing a snack with Bon Jovi blasting and Lone Starr asleep at the wheel of their ship, a space Winnebago.

Candy's makeup wasn't complicated, but the mechanical ears and tail had issues which caused the actor serious frustration.

"That was a trying day for John," Pullman remembered. "He wanted to play it a certain way, Mel wanted it a different way and then he had to deal with the mechanical issues of the ears and tail. John's sense of comedy was so ephemeral, it was these shy, short moments and there was real difficulty delivering that while trusting the ears and him wanting more control over the tail."

Still, Candy was a consummate professional.

"It was a real testimony to his character that he never yelled," Pullman said. "He never got angry. He would sit down, say he needed a break and everyone would just back off. Then he would get up and say 'OK, let's try it again.'"

Daphne Zuniga and Bill Pullman (Courtesy of Photofest) More

Pullman may have been playing a Han Solo-esque character, but that didn't mean much to him at the time since he hadn't seen Star Wars.

Read More