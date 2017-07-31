'In the Soup' Exclusive: Kickstarter Campaign Launches to Help Restore Class of '92 Sundance Winner

The Reservoir Dogs had their day at the 1992 Sundance Film Festival, where Quentin Tarantino‘s bloody crime drama launched the former video store clerk on his quarter-century reign as indie movie royalty. But if Reservoir Dogs dominated the conversation in Park City, it didn’t dominate the festival’s awards ceremony. Instead, the big winner of that epochal year proved to be In the Soup, a black-and-white comedy co-written and directed by Alexandre Rockwell, and featuring such stars-in-the-making as Steve Buscemi, Sam Rockwell, and Stanley Tucci, as well as established actors like Jennifer Beals, Carol Kane, and Seymour Cassel.

Sundance audiences, not to mention the jury, embraced the scruffy roman a clef tale of a struggling filmmaker, Aldolpho Rollo (Buscemi), who is willing to do anything to get his dream project financed, up to and including befriending a career criminal (Cassel). In the Soup picked up the Grand Jury Prize, as well as a Special Jury Prize for Acting, leading those associated with the film to dream of a lucrative distribution deal followed by a successful theatrical run. “This was when the Sundance feeding frenzy had just started,” Rockwell tells Yahoo Movies. “Jim Stark, the producer of the film, felt he had something really golden.”

Unfortunately, that golden luster faded as Sundance retreated into the past, and the film languished without a deal, the result, Rockwell says, of his producer’s decision to not more aggressively pursue a distributor at the festival. Eventually, the now-defunct label Triton Pictures acquired the movie, but lacked the funds to promote it effectively. Released in October, nine months after its festival premiere, In the Soup grossed a little over $250,000, well below the nearly $3 million earned by Reservoir Dogs. That fate has since been repeated by any number of buzzy Sundance titles that failed to make a dent in the mainstream marketplace. “There used to be a term that was so nauseating for me to hear,” Rockwell remarks with a rueful laugh. “It was ‘You got ‘Souped.'”

Cassel, Buscemi, Elizabeth Bracco and Debi Mazer in ‘In the Soup’ (Photo: Courtesy of Alexandre Rockwell) More

Flash forward 25 years, and a new generation of film lovers have the chance to be part of bringing In the Soup out of semi-obscurity. The upstart distributor, Factory 25, is launching a Kickstarter campaign aimed at restoring Rockwell’s 1992 film. Overseen by Factory 25 founder, Matt Grady, the campaign is seeking to raise at least $54,000 — funds that will go toward patching up the director’s own print of the film, which was severely damaged following a rare public screening at the Tarantino-owned New Beverly Cinema.

“I had this one archival print that was printed on very rare film stock that Kodak doesn’t make anymore,” Rockwell explains. “We tracked down an interpositive print that doesn’t have the soundtrack, but it was made on the same stock I had. We’re going to go back and splice it into the damaged areas, and then you can transfer that and digitize it at a very high level so that everything from streaming to Blu-ray can be the same quality as that print. It’s going to be very close to what the original looks like.”

Once restored, the plan is to use additional funds to re-release In the Soup for special theatrical engagements, as well as Blu-ray and streaming services. This new version would supplant a DVD previously released by Fantoma Films in 2004. “It wasn’t very well-transferred,” Rockwell says of that earlier release. It didn’t help that, much like Triton Pictures, Fantoma closed its doors not long after In the Soup‘s release. “It’s not a film that drives people out of business, but somehow it gets unlucky.”

Backers of the Kickstarter, which runs from July 31 through August 30, will be able to choose from a variety of potential rewards depending on their contribution level. Rockwell has donated several mementos from the production, among them continuity photos and slides taken at Sundance in 1992, while Buscemi, Beals, and Tucci will be signing film stills and recording voicemails. Other rewards include a New York lunch date with Buscemi and Rockwell, as well as private sessions with industry professionals covering the ins-and-outs of casting, editing, and script supervision. Visit the film’s official Kickstarter to page to kick in some funds, and read on for more of our chat with Rockwell about what it was like to be part of Sundance’s famed Class of ’92 and capturing a long-vanished version of New York City.

