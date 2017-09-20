Sounds like Zack Snyder is done directing DC movies

After walking away from ‘Justice League’ in the wake of a personal tragedy, it doesn’t sound as if Zack Snyder has any immediate plans of returning to the DC Extended Universe.

The 51-year old filmmaker, who directed the DCEU’s first two entries ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice,’ stepped down as director of the upcoming ‘Justice League,’ along with his producer wife Deborah Snyder, following the suicide of their daughter Autumn in March.

Joss Whedon was subsequently brought on board to direct reshoots and oversee the editing of the film, leading many to question just how much of ‘Justice League’ will really be Zack Snyder’s film. However, one person who seems unconcerned with this is Snyder himself.

In one of the few interviews he has given in recent months, Snyder tells Wired that he’s staying hands-off with ‘Justice League,’ remarking that it would feel “unfair in a lot of ways” for him to try and retake control of the project at this stage.

“I’m at a place where I feel excited about it and I’m happy for my guys and I love these people that are working on it, and they’re my family and I think they’re doing an amazing job. But I’ve kind of just let them do their thing.”

While the Snyders look likely to remain involved in the DCEU as producers (as with this year’s ‘Wonder Woman’ and next year’s ‘Aquaman’), it doesn’t look like the director has any plans to call the shots on another DC movie any time soon.

Instead, Snyder says his next film is likely to be ‘The Last Photograph,’ an original war drama he’s been developing for many years. Also in the pipeline is an adaptation of Ayn Rand novel ‘The Fountainhead.’

This past week saw the release of Snyder’s first work since the death of his daughter, short film ‘Snow Steam Iron,’ mostly shot on an iPhone with the assistance of family and friends, which the director described as a “cathartic experience.”

‘Justice League’ – which will still credit Snyder as the sole director, although Joss Whedon has been give a co-writer credit – will hit cinemas on 17 November.

