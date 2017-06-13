Sony's Sanitized Movie Initiative Faces Growing Opposition

“Holy shit,” Seth Rogen tweeted last week, “please don’t do this to our movies.” Today, Judd Apatow called it “absolute bullshit.” The funnymen are among several artists who have jumped into the fray as studios and streaming services try out “cleaned up” versions of their pictures for consumers.

Days after Sony announced a plan to offer sanitized editions of its films — the versions shown on airlines and broadcast TV but not otherwise available — the DGA is voicing displeasure.

“Taking a director’s edit for one platform and then releasing it on another — without giving the director the opportunity to edit — violates our agreement,” the guild tells The Hollywood Reporter. “We are committed to vigorously defending against the unauthorized alteration of films.”

The guild says it is looking into Sony’s plan, and the studio insists that it consulted the 18 directors whose watered-down features are part of its new “Clean Version” initiative, designed to lure family audiences that might otherwise avoid them. (Rogen’s Sony movies notably aren’t included.)

But it is news to Adam McKay that his films Step Brothers (2008) and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) are on the list. "The Clean Version initiative is news to Adam McKay. He would not have agreed to this," says a rep for the filmmaker.

Sony Home Entertainment president Man Jit Singh counters in a statement: "We discussed this program, and the use of these pre-existing versions, with each director or their representatives.

"This is a pilot program, developed in response to specific consumer feedback, that offers viewers the option of watching an airline or TV version of certain movies when they purchase the original version," the Sony executive says.

This is absolute bullshit and @sony and @SonyPictures is gonna get hell for FUCKING with our movies.Shove the clean versions up your asses! https://t.co/UhRUP0ZIlz

— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 13, 2017

Clean Version titles can be bought on several digital services, including iTunes. The airline and broadcast TV editions are bundled with the original rated film. The Clean Version of Adam McKay’s Step Brothers excludes 152 instances of bad language, 91 instances of sexual content and 22 instances of violence. Other bowdlerized titles include the Spider-Man series, Captain Phillips and even Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

So far, no other studio has moved forward with its own “clean” initiative, even as conservatives insist there’s a lucrative market for it. “I would think you are looking at a doubling of potential revenue streams,” argues Tim Winter, president of the Parents Television Council, though he offers no substantial evidence to back that claim.

Meanwhile, three studios are fighting a Utah company’s attempts to offer unlicensed filtered content. Fox, Disney and Warner Bros. sued VidAngel for copyright infringement last June, and the court ordered the streamer to shutter its services until the litigation plays out. VidAngel appealed the ruling, and the 2nd Circuit is currently reviewing the matter after hearing oral arguments last Thursday.

