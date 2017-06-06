Sony refutes Dan Aykroyd’s Ghostbuster reshoot claims

Heard about those costly ‘Ghostbusters’ reshoots?

Well, they probably didn’t cost as much as Dan Aykroyd claims…

It’s no secret that ‘Ghostbusters’ star Dan Aykroyd recently blasted the director of the new reboot. Suggesting that Paul Fieg had spent too much on the film, Aykroyd claimed that he spent a whopping $30 million – $40 million just on reshoots.

But Sony Pictures has already issued a statement to refute his claims.

According to Deadline, the studio confirmed the following:

“Sony Pictures has refuted Dan Aykroyd’s version of events, saying that the reshoots he referred to actually cost between $3 million and $4 million, and not the $30 million to $40 million Aykroyd described.”

And if you ask me, that’s quite a difference.

Dan Aykroyd’s original claim that reshoots cost between $30m and $40m is ten times more than the actual cost… and it seems that he might have it in for director Paul Feig, as he took to Facebook earlier today, doubling down on why he thinks the ‘Ghostbusters’ reboot failed.

Dan Aykroyd claims reshoots cost over $30 million – Credit: WENN More

“Paul Feig made a good movie and had a superb cast and plenty of money to do it,” he said. “We just wish he had been more inclusive to the originators. It cost everyone as it is unlikely Kristen, Leslie, Melissa and Kate will ever reprise their roles as Ghostbusters which is sad.”

More inclusive to the originators?

If you ask me, Paul Feig and the crew were already pretty accommodating to the original ‘Ghostbusters’ – going out of their way to shoehorn in a number of cameo appearances, which included Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray and Sigourney Weaver.

Would Aykroyd have preferred a starring role, instead?

It certainly seems that way… but as we know, ‘Ghostbusters 3’ was a long time coming. And it never quite managed to make it off the starting blocks.

Still, it seems that Dan Aykroyd isn’t happy with what happened.

But is it Paul Feig’s fault? I can’t help thinking he made a pretty good movie.

‘Ghostbusters’ stars Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones.

Paul Feig directed the film, based on a script he co-wrote with Katie Dippold.

‘Ghostbusters’ is available on DVD and Blu-ray now.

