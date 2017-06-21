How Sony Learned to Cede Control to Marvel on 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Illustration by Matt Collins More

In October 2014, Sony Pictures Entertainment's then co-chairman Amy Pascal was mulling a pitch from Marvel Entertainment CEO Ike Perlmutter: bring on Marvel Studios as a producer for a new series of Spider-Man films - the studio's crown jewel and, at nearly $4 billion, the top-grossing comic book film franchise - that would be full-fledged members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The previous summer's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the second in the Andrew Garfield films, had grossed $709 million worldwide, down from the first installment's $758 million despite the sequel's higher budget at $265 million. And perhaps most importantly, after more than a decade in the web-slinging business, Sony execs were creatively spent, struggling to find a way to retackle the 900 characters in the Spider-Man comic series covered by the deal it made with Marvel in 1999.

Meanwhile, the 15 films in the MCU, beginning with 2008's Iron Man, have racked up $11.7 billion at the box office. Perlmutter was offering the services of a production company with a red-hot track record to reinvigorate a character that was getting stale - without asking Sony to give up any profits on the film. By reuniting the web-slinging superhero with the rest of the Marvel universe, the company could begin using Spider-Man, its No. 1 character, in non-Sony movies, plus boost merchandise sales. Still, Pascal was skeptical about losing full control of her studio's most important asset.

How the armies of lawyers for the two corporate behemoths, Disney-owned Marvel and Sony, ever reached an agreement in February 2015 might seem complicated. But Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says it actually was quite simple. "It really came down to me telling Amy in her office that I think the best thing for this character is: Sony has the rights, that's not changing," Feige recalls. "Have Sony pay for the movie, distribute the movie, market the movie. Just let us make the movie and incorporate him into our universe."

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

As it would happen, Pascal gave a thumbs-up, just as she was ousted in the aftermath of the November 2014 Sony hack. But as part of her exit package, she became a key player in the franchise, transitioning to producing.

Tom Rothman, her studio successor, is now betting on Spider-Man: Homecoming to launch a fresh slate of Spider-Man-themed movies. Hopes are high for hit-starved Sony. That's in part because both Pascal and Feige pushed back on Perlmutter's original budget of $275 million, which would have eclipsed the costs on all four previous Spider-Man films, including the $258 million for Sam Raimi's third outing in 2007. Perhaps more important, Sony wants Homecoming to be embraced by fans, as was the case with Raimi's trilogy. (So far Homecoming is testing very well, scoring in the low 90s. It is tracking to open as high as $100 million).

