Sofia Coppola Talks 'The Beguiled': 'At Its Core, It's a Story About the Dynamics Between Women'

With her Civil War-era movie The Beguiled, Sofia Coppola has already had a groundbreaking impact — her Best Director prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival is only the second ever for a woman. Yet her movie — and life — are also comfortably retro: The Beguiled was shot on film, not digital. It reinvents a Don Siegel-Clint Eastwood potboiler from 1971. And you’ll never find Coppola on social media. For a director with an image for cutting-edge chic, she’ll frequently surprise you with against-the-tide twists.

A character poster for The Beguiled helps explain the paradox. Nicole Kidman, as the steely-magnolia headmistress of a girl’s school, gets the tagline: “She knows what she wants.” So does Coppola. She is soft-spoken, but each of her films is uncompromisingly hers.

Her style ranges from the pop sensibility of The Bling Ring and Marie Antoinette (which brought disco dancing to the 18th century) to the low-key European aesthetic of Lost in Translation and Somewhere.

Sofia Coppola at Marc Jacobs Spring 2017 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Hammerstein Ballroom on Sept. 15, 2016, in New York City (Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) More

The Beguiled, based on Thomas Cullinan’s novel as well as the old movie, shares some of the gauzy romantic look and hard-nosed realism of Coppola’s first feature, The Virgin Suicides (1999), about five adolescent sisters resisting their sheltered lives and repressive parents. But the new film takes a Southern Gothic turn.

Kidman plays Miss Martha, trying to keep up manners and appearances as war rages around her nearly deserted school. Kirsten Dunst plays a repressed teacher, Edwina, while Elle Fanning presents a teenager awakening to sexuality. Colin Farrell, as a wounded Union soldier, is taken into this hothouse world of wilting Southern belles. He is the willing object of their lust and romance, until mean-girl jealousy sets the plot on a threatening course.

A few days before the film’s opening, Coppola sat in a quiet bunker-like meeting room at Lincoln Center, incongruously dressed in an elegant, flowy midi dress (“from my friend Anna Sui”) before an appearance at the Film Society. Her conversation as deliberate and considered as her films, she talked to Yahoo Movies about her creative choices; starting out in the shadow of her father, Francis Ford Coppola; and the backlash about eliminating a slave character from The Beguiled.

You made this film from the female characters’ point of view, which is the biggest difference from the original. The other big difference is that the style of the original is so over-the-top.

The original is pretty ’70s, too. It’s much darker, and the whole palette’s different.

Did you always see your film as more restrained? The tension is boiling under the surface of that prim exterior.

That’s what I loved about the story, so I really wanted to embrace it. I tried to forget the Don Siegel movie after seeing it, and I went back to the book and started imagining how I would tell the story in my own way. Creating the world, in the beginning I want it to feel delicate and feminine, and have a real contrast when the soldier comes in. He thinks he’s in this lovely ladies world, and you’ll be surprised when the shift comes. I wanted to show the long, slow days of the heat when nothing was happening, hearing the cicadas. I loved that there was this sexual repression under their corsets.

You’ve got these women at many different stages, from schoolgirl crush to lust. You had to channel all that as a writer.

I’ve been each age of the girls, so I could imagine and put myself in each one of them. Parts of it remind me a little bit of Virgin Suicides, with the girls trapped, but it was interesting for the first time to think about a group of women together at different stages. We chose the aspect ratio 1:66 which is a little bit taller and shorter on the side to feel the claustrophobia of them all trapped in this house.

