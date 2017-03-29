‘Social Network’ Writer Aaron Sorkin Taking Meetings With DC and Marvel

Aaron Sorkin has written dramas that featured several careers, including entrepreneur (Steve Jobs and The Social Network), a military lawyer (A Few Good Men), and President of the United States (The American President). He might be on the way to expanding that list with one in the fantastical realm — superheroes.

Aaron Sorkin (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) More

The Oscar winner is in talks to go into the world of comic book movies. ComicBook.com got the scoop at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. “I happen to have meetings coming up with both DC and Marvel,” Sorkin revealed.

Sorkin admitted he isn’t a big comic book fan. “It’s not that I don’t like them; it’s just that I’ve never been exposed to one,” he said. “So I’m hoping that somewhere in their library is a comic book character that I’m gonna love, and I’m going to want to go back and start reading from the first issue on.”

Watch: Chris Evans Says It’s Up To Marvel Whether He Returns as Captain America

Read more on Yahoo Movies:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, or leave your comments below.