Sneak Peek Inside New 'Beauty and the Beast' Mystery Box (Exclusive)

Here’s a treat for folks who love a certain tale as old as time. Beauty and the Beast will be the first offering in an upcoming Disney Princess mystery box subscription series that combines toys, clothes, and other movie-related gear in a bimonthly delivery. Yahoo Movies has the exclusive first look inside the Beauty and the Beast box.

The collection is curated by subscription toy company Pley.com in conjunction with Disney and will include character figurines, book, tiara, and T-shirt based on the 1991 animated classic — which is about to be updated in a live-action remake due out March 17. Perhaps the coolest, and definitely most ecologically friendly, part: the packaging converts into the Beast’s enchanted castle.

Related: Emma Watson Thinks Belle Is Best Disney Princess

Following Beauty and the Beast, there will be boxes dedicated to Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, and the other animated films that fall under the Disney Princess umbrella. Subscriptions are available now at pley.com/disney-princess for $24.99 per box.

Read more: