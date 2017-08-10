IT sneak peek heads to cinemas with Annabelle: Creation

Can’t get enough of Pennywise?

Well, ‘Annabelle: Creation’ is giving us an extended look at Stephen King’s ‘IT’.

According to Trailer Track, the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘IT’ will be heading to cinemas next week with an exclusive 4 minute sneak peek appearing before ‘Annabelle: Creation’.

“We may already have two trailers for Andy Muschietti’s upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s It, but looks like audiences seeing Annabelle: Creation next week should expect a brand new extensive look at the film.”

– Death Wish Remake Coming November 2017

– Unbreakable And Split Are Getting A Sequel

– Die Hard Writer Clears Up Intriguing Plot Hole

It turns out that the BBFC have rated a 4-minute-12-second extended footage reel for ‘IT’.

And the folks at Trailer Track worked out that it would likely be attached to David F. Sandberg’s acclaimed ‘Annabelle’ prequel which is heading to the big screen across the UK next week.

(They’ve since confirmed that this ‘exclusive content’ has been distributed across the USA)

What does the new footage include?

At the moment, that’s anybody’s guess… and with the footage unlikely to be released online, it looks as though you’ll have to get down to your local cinema for a screening of ‘Annabelle: Creation’ if you want to find out.

“New Line Cinema’s horror thriller ‘IT’, directed by Andrés Muschietti, is based on the hugely popular Stephen King novel of the same name, which has been terrifying readers for decades,” reads the film’s synopsis. “When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.”

Stephen King’s ‘IT’ stars Bill Skarsgård, Finn Wolfhard, Megan Charpentier, Nicholas Hamilton, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophie Lillis, Steven Williams and Owen Teague.

Andrés Muschietti directed the film, based on a script by Gary Dauberman, Chase Palmer, and Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Stephen King’s ‘IT’ opens in cinemas on 8 September 2017.

– 25 Things You Don’t Know About Die Hard

– Elisabeth Shue Joins Death Wish Remake

– Keanu Returns In John Wick Chapter 2 Trailer