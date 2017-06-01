The Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman reunite

Bionics… Lee Majors and Lindsay Wagner are back together – Credit: ABC

It’s been a while since Steve Austin and Jaime Sommers were rebuilt at great expense to the US taxpayer, but now they’re back together.

80s TV legends Lee Majors, 78, and Lindsay Wagner, 67, are currently filming a new movie in Canada.

Wagner dropped a snap of the two of them on set looking as close as ever.


It was in 1975 that the pair first appeared on screen together, in the two-part episode of ‘The Six Millon Dollar Man’ called ‘The Bionic Woman’.

Jaime Sommers, Steve Austin’s girlfriend and a pro tennis player, was rebuilt with added technology following a skydiving accident.

It was such a success – despite Sommers’ death at the end of the episodes – that she was given her own series in 1976 which ran for three seasons on ABC.

