'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Reunion! Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel and America Ferrera Reunite in N.Y.C.

It has been over a decade since Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrera joined forces for the ode to friendship that is the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, but the stars’ real-life friendship is still going strong.

Lively and Bledel reunited to support Tamblyn’s directorial debut at the premiere of her new film Paint It Black in New York on Monday, hosted by Svedka.

And though Ferrera couldn’t make it to the red carpet, she caught up with the rest of the girls at the afterparty at FISHBOWL at Dream Midtown.

The four have been best friends since starring in the 2005 film, in addition to the 2008 sequel, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, but when asked how they’ve managed to keep the relationships going, Tamblyn joked it’s a bit of a mystery.

“It’s so funny because some of us having nothing in common,” she told PEOPLE with a laugh. “Even just Blake and I, her understanding of fashion is beyond me and I’m constantly texting her pictures like, ‘Should I wear this?’

“Even tonight, she explained to me how to steam this shirt over text,” she added. “This shirt was all wrinkled and I was like, ‘I’m screwed! I don’t know what I’m going to do with this shirt.’ And she was like, ‘Put it in the bathroom for 20 minutes and turn the shower on. Are you good with your jewelry? What shoes are you going to wear?’ ”

Overall, on the secret to longevity, Tamblyn said, “I think we all give to each other and share with each other.”

So would the ladies be game for a third installment? “There’s a strong chance there might be a third,” Lively told PEOPLE’s Jess Cagle and teased fans about the possibility. “The four of us are still best friends. To be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours.”