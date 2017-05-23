Sir Roger Moore interview: 'I don’t want to be remembered, I’m not planning on going'

Sir Roger Moore has sadly died aged 89 after a brief battle with cancer. In celebration of his life and career we’re republishing an interview with great actor from the archives.

Yahoo Movies was lucky enough to speak to Sir Roger Moore about his new book ‘Last Man Standing: Tales From Tinseltown’ in 2014.

The book is a treasure trove of trivia and tales from Moore’s life in the movie industry beginning with his MGM deal in the 1950s, right up to his ridiculous cameo in 2002’s ‘Boat Trip’ and beyond. The great man was on top form when we spoke offering us some hilarious anecdotes and witticisms, all in his wonderful self-deprecating but charming manner.

The interview was given in the week of Richard Kiel’s death, and the seven-time 007 was ready to pay tribute to the actor who played Jaws in two Roger Moore Bond films. We also touched on his legacy as an actor, his clashes with Lee Marvin, and who would play him in a biopic of his life.

Yahoo Movies: Did David Niven ever offer any writing advice?

Sir Roger Moore: No, not about writing. His first two books, ‘The Moon’s A Balloon’ and ‘Bring on the Empty Horses’ had been so successful; he said, “I’m supposed to be writing a novel. Two years ago, they gave me an enormous advance” – and it was enormous – “I haven’t written a bloody word! But I have invested the money very well, so I’m going to give them the money back, and I’ll still have a nice profit!” He was a funny man.

Roger Moore: Last Man Standing (Michael O’Mara) More

Niven struggled with the writing process – do you too?

Yes. You have to make your memory work and usually it works at 3am in the morning and you wake up and think “I must write that down!” If you don’t wake up and write it down, you’ve forgotten it when you wake up again. Then Gareth will take what I’ve written and put the right full stops in and so on, because I write without any attention to punctuation. Everything sparks off another memory. The only problem is, words often spark off memories of dirty stories, so it’s a continual case of cleaning up the stories.

In the book you mention ‘The Man Who Haunted Himself’ as your best role – is that the one you’d like to be remembered for?

Well, I don’t want to be remembered, because I’m not planning on going. I’m staying! But yes, the film is one of the few occasions that I was allowed to act.

Do you think you were under-rated as an actor?

Oh yes, I am vastly under-rated, and nobody realised how modest I am.

Do you wish you’d been more dark roles that like?

I would love to have been but unfortunately now, just getting up and moving around is “heavy action” for me. I’ve become so lazy.

LIVE AND LET DIE, Roger Moore, 1973

(Photo: Everett Collection) More

There’s a story in the book about a thrifty “Scottish actor” – is that a reference to Sean Connery?

Good lord, no! I would never make a reference to a fellow actor that was still alive.

How is your relationship with Sean Connery?

Oh, absolutely fine. We’ve known one other since before Bond began actually.

Read More