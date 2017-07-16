Sir Winston Churchill painting which cheered up Vivien Leigh up for auction

A Sir Winston Churchill painting of roses which cheered up Vivien Leigh is going on sale in an auction of the screen star’s belongings.

The Gone With The Wind actress placed Roses In A Glass Vase on the wall opposite her bed, after the wartime prime minister gave it to her as a present, and told how it gave her “the determination to go on”.

The painting is going on display for the first time, at Sotheby’s in London, before it could fetch £100,000 at auction.

Sir Winston Churchill's painting Roses In A Glass Vase is held up for display (Sotheby's)

It was painted from flowers Sir Winston picked from his garden at his country home, Chartwell, Kent.

The oil painting has been with the actress and then her family ever since Sir Winston gave it to her, during a midnight supper he hosted at his home in 1951.

The dinner was held to mark the birthday of actor Sir Laurence Olivier, Leigh’s husband.

Vivien Leigh's Italian landscape (Sotheby's)

It is expected to be one of the star lots of Sotheby’s sale of Leigh’s personal collection on September 26.

But a painting by the late actress, from Hollywood’s Golden Age, will also be revealed.

The double Oscar winner’s painting of an Italian landscape (£200-£300) will be sold alongside her canvas artist’s bag containing a wooden box with oil paints, as well as a travelling folding easel (£800-£1,200).

Vivien Leigh's canvas artist's bag and easel (Sotheby's)

It is thought that Sir Winston’s book, Painting As A Pastime, on the therapeutic benefits of making art, may have inspired the actress to pick up a paintbrush.

