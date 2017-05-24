Sir Sean Connery pays emotional tribute to fellow Bond Sir Roger Moore

Sir Sean Connery has paid tribute to fellow James Bond star Sir Roger Moore following his death aged 89.

The original big screen 007 said he will “miss” Sir Roger, with whom he enjoyed a long friendship “filled with jokes and laughter”.

The longest reigning James Bond died in Switzerland on Monday after a “short but brave battle with cancer”, his family said.

Sir Roger Moore and his wife Kristina (Dominic Lipinski/PA) More

Sir Sean joined Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan in mourning their fellow 007 star.

The Scottish actor, 86, said in a statement: “I was very sad to hear of Roger’s passing, we had an unusually long relationship by Hollywood standards, that was filled with jokes and laughter.

“I will miss him.”

Jane Seymour calls Sir Roger Moore ‘my Bond’ after actor’s death aged 89 (Danjaq/EON/UA/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock) More

In a reference to the theme of Sir Roger’s The Spy Who Loved Me, Craig wrote: “Nobody Does It Better – love Daniel.”

Brosnan, who like Craig has starred as Bond four times, described Sir Roger as “magnificent” as he shared a photograph on Instagram of the pair together.

He wrote: “It is indeed with a heavy heart that I hear the news of your passing this morning.

“You were a magnificent James Bond and one that lead the way for me, the world will miss you and your unique sense of humour for years to come.”

Roger Moore as James Bond (PA) More

Sir Michael Caine, who enjoyed a close friendship with Sir Roger, said his “world will never be the same again” in a post on Twitter.

Read More