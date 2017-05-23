Sir Roger Moore's most memorable lines from each of his seven Bond films

Sir Roger Moore is best known for playing James Bond in seven of the franchise’s films.

The third actor to take on the role, he served as 007 between 1973 and 1985.

Here are his most memorable lines from each of his outings as Bond.

:: Live And Let Die, 1973

With the producer of Live And Let Die (PA) More

Bond has been teaching the inexperienced Solitaire (Jane Seymour) the first two lessons of love.

Solitaire: “Is there time before we leave for lesson number three?”

Bond: “Of course. There’s no sense going out half-cocked.”

:: The Man With The Golden Gun, 1974

With Lulu, who sang the theme tune for The Man With The Golden Gun (PA) More

Bond has just discovered from M (Bernard Lee) that someone has put a contract out on his life.

Bond: “Who’d want to put a contract on me?”

M: “Jealous husbands, outraged chefs, humiliated tailors! The list is endless!”

:: The Spy Who Loved Me, 1977

Sir Roger Moore had some memorable Bond lines (Yui Mok/PA) More

At the end of the film, Bond is caught in a compromising position with Russian agent Anya Amasova (Barbara Bach) in a lifeboat.

Minister of Defence: “Bond! What do you think you’re doing?”

Bond: “Keeping the British end up, sir.”

:: Moonraker, 1979

The actor at the beginning of his Bond days (PA) More

