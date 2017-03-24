‘Sing Street’ Star Ian Kenny Joins Han Solo Movie

By Justin Kroll

Ian Kenny, who broke out with his scene-stealing performance in Sing Street, has joined the ensemble of Lucasfilm’s Han Solo stand alone pic starring Alden Ehrenreich, Variety has learned exclusively.

Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Woody Harrelson, Michael K. Williams, and Emilia Clarke are already set to co-star in the Disney-Lucasfilm feature, directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Jon and Lawrence Kasdan are penning the script.

The untitled Han Solo movie hits theaters May 25, 2018. Production is currently underway.

Details about Kenny’s character are unknown. Disney CEO Bob Iger said in an earnings call earlier this week that the movie would cover Solo’s life from when he was 18 to 24, revealing how he came to own the Millennium Falcon as well as how he met his Wookie sidekick, Chewbacca.

Produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Allison Shearmur, the Star Wars spin-off takes place before the original movie A New Hope, similar to the recent spin-off, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Released in December 2016, Rogue One has grossed over a billion dollars worldwide.

Besides Sing Street, Kenny can also be seen in the British TV series Fair City.



