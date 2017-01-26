'Sing' Sequel Coming From Illumination and Universal

By Gregg Kilday, The Hollywood Reporter

Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures are officially embarking on a sequel to Sing, announcing Wednesday that Sing 2 will hit theaters on Dec. 25, 2020.

Sing, the most recent Illumination movie — which is full of showbiz-struck critters and wall-to-wall pop songs — has grossed $429.8 million worldwide since it was released Dec. 21.

In other dating news, Universal said that Illumination’s The Secret Life of Pets 2 will take a year longer to arrive in theaters and is moving from July 13, 2018, to July 3, 2019.

The studio also said that Minions 2, which had been set for July 10, 2020, will move up a week to July 3, 2020.