'Sing' Exclusive Mini-Movie: See Nick Kroll's Pig Under Seige in 'Gunter Babysits'

Who knew there was a horror flick lurking in the otherwise adorable animated musical Sing?

As revealed in the mini-movie Gunter Babysits from the upcoming home edition of Universal’s tuneful hit, things get downright scary when the bumbling Gunter (voiced by Nick Kroll) agrees to watch the expansive brood of his duet partner Rosita (Reese Witherspoon) for the night. (Watch an exclusive excerpt above.)

Gunter Babysits is one of three all-new shorts available on the digital and disc versions of Sing. There’s also Love at First Sight, in which gorilla Johnny (Taran Egerton) persuades his piano teacher, Miss Crawly (voiced by the film’s writer-director Garth Jennings), to join a dating website, and Eddie’s Life Coach, where slacker sheep Eddie (John C. Reilly) enrolls in a digital training seminar. Other bonus materials include music videos, making-of featurettes, character profiles, and a mash-up of Gunter’s best one-liners.

The movie is about a down-on-his-luck koala impresario (Matthew McConaughey) who recruits a ragtag group of amateur animal performers (including ones voiced by Kroll, Witherspoon, Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, Seth MacFarlane, and Tori Kelly) to stage a singing contest to save his failing theater. It’s currently available on Digital HD and will arrive March 21 on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, and DVD. A sequel is in the works for 2020.

