The Simpsons gets serious with Puerto Rico appeal message

It’s not often that The Simpsons gets serious, but they certainly did in last night’s episode.

The end of the broadcast featured a still image of an angry-looking Homer, Marge and Bart Simpson holding up a Puerto Rican flag.

Marge also holds a sign reading ‘unido’, or ‘united’, with the whole cast – also glaring – in the background, and in the foreground Lisa, who is shedding a tear.





It also provided contact hashtags of Unicef, the One America appeal, and Save The Children.

Donald Trump has come under heavy criticism for the speed of his response to the natural disaster, and also for attacking Carmen Yulín Cruz, the Mayor of San Juan, over the weekend, accusing her of ‘poor leadership’.

What to know about Carmen Yulin Cruz, the San Juan mayor slammed by Trump (ABC News) More

Cruz had pleaded for more aid to be sent to the island following the devastation of Hurricane Maria, with millions in the American territory still without drinking water and power.

But after sufficient help has failed to materialise, she said: “We are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency and the bureaucracy.”

The president then sent a series of angry tweets, accusing the Puerto Ricans of ‘wanting everything to be done for them’.

Trump was said to have been heckled while dedicating a golf trophy at the Presidents Cup golf tournament, which he attended in New Jersey at the weekend, to those affected during this year’s devastating hurricane season.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of ‘Hamilton’ who is of Puerto Rican heritage, tweeted in response: “You’re going straight to hell, @realDonald Trump. No long lines for you. Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path.”

