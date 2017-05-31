‘Silicon Valley’s’ Thomas Middleditch Cast in ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’

“Silicon Valley” star Thomas Middleditch has been cast in Legendary Entertainment’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” Variety reports. The film will hit theaters on March 22, 2019. Middleditch will star alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” will be directed by “Krampus” director Michael Dougherty, who co-wrote the script with Zach Shields. The film follows 2014’s “Godzilla,” which took in roughly $530 million at the worldwide box office, and will hit theaters more than a year before “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which just attached director Adam Wingard and will debut on May 29, 2020.

Middleditch voices the role of Harold in Dreamworks Animation’s upcoming “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie,” which hits theaters on Friday. He will also appear in the Bruce Willis action-comedy “Once Upon a Time in Venice” that debuts on June 16.

Middleditch is currently on hiatus from HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” which will return for a fifth season in 2018. Last year, he played the lead role of Josh in the Sundance comedy “Joshy,” written and directed by Jeff Baena (“Life After Beth”). Middleditch recently finished shooting the sci-fi thriller “Replicas,” directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff and starring Keanu Reeves.

