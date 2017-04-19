Sienna Miller Remembers Heath Ledger DJ'ing Venice Boat Rides While Filming 'Casanova'

After appearances in 2004’s Layer Cake and Alfie, Sienna Miller’s career was just starting to pop when she went to Venice, Italy to film the Lasse Hallström-directed fable Casanova (2005). Her co-star, Heath Ledger, was already an established heartthrob, having starred in films like 10 Things I Hate About You and A Knight’s Tale (and who, in the same year as Casanova, would release Brokeback Mountain).

“I just miss him so much, I don’t even know where to begin,” Miller said of the late Dark Knight Oscar winner, who is the subject of the upcoming documentary I Am Heath Ledger.

But what most sticks out for Miller (currently starring in the adventure drama The Lost City of Z) are the music-filled boat commutes to work alongside her co-star.

“We were opposite the Grand Canal from each other and it’s 5 in the morning and the sun is rising over Venice, and I’d be wrapped in a blanket, and we’d go and pick up Heath up. We’d have a headphone in each ear, and he’d just DJ and we’d just go down the Grand Canal to work every morning for five months, it was bliss,” said Miller, who added Ledger’s eclectic selections included Ben Harper and “oldie oldies.”

“He was just the most magical human being. Alive and electric, and could never just walk down a street — would hop up on boulders and huff off. He was like a creature.”

Ledger died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs in 2008 at the age of 28. “The best people die young; it just broke my heart,” Miller said.

The Lost City of Z is now in theaters. I Am Heath Ledger premieres on Spike TV on May 17.

