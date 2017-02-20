Shortest Speeches in Oscar History

We’ve seen it plenty of times over the years at the Oscars. Someone wins; he or she isn’t prepared to give a speech and ends up rambling on until getting played off the stage. We see it every year, and we’ll most definitely see it again this year.

But then there’s the other end of the spectrum, the person who wins and is too nervous to say more than just a few words. This doesn’t happen very often, so that’s where we come in — with the shortest speeches in Oscars history.

Do you remember when Joe Pesci won Best Supporting Actor for Goodfellas in 1991? Perhaps you don’t, because his acceptance speech that year was only five words long: “It’s my privilege. Thank you.”

But if you’re a potential Oscar winner and Pesci’s five-word speech seems like too much for you to handle, then look no further than Patty Duke in 1963. She won Best Supporting Actress for The Miracle Worker and responded to the honor simply by saying, “Thank you.”

