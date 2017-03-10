Shirley MacLaine on Her New Film, ‘The Last Word,’ and the Joke She Wants Made in Her Obituary

“Why are people still interested in me?” That was Shirley MacLaine’s modest response to learning how much fans enjoyed her 2014 Role Recall interview with Yahoo Movies. As for her enduring popularity, let’s begin with her legacy. A certifiable screen icon, MacLaine’s long, successful career launched in 1955 with the Alfred Hitchcock film The Trouble With Harry, includes classics like The Apartment and Being There, and features six Oscar nominations, with one win for Terms of Endearment. Six decades later, the 82-year-old continues to release challenging, interesting films.

In her latest comedic drama, The Last Word, MacLaine stars as Harriet, a cantankerous advertising retiree alternately wallowing in loneliness and simmering in hostility until she realizes that she may have burned so many bridges that there may not be anyone left to say anything positive about her when she dies. To rectify that, Harriet hires a skeptical young obituary writer (Amanda Seyfried) to craft a eulogy the control-freak elder woman can personally approve.

In a candid sit-down with Yahoo Movies at the film’s Los Angeles press day, MacLaine talked about her own obituary, hip-hop, selfies, career turning points, last month’s Oscars snafu, and much more.

Harriet is such a dynamic character. What commonalities did you find with her? What could you relate to?

She knew what she wanted. I kind of know what I want. My God, people are so grateful if you know what you want, I’ve noticed. So nobody gets confused. That’s really the truth. That’s why I act this way. I have permission to act this way. Because nobody wants to be confused.

So you think you’re very similar?

Mmm-hmm. Well, I’m not quite as blunt as Harriet. I don’t lead with the spears as she does. But I do when inefficiency becomes apparent. I have a dancer’s mentality: Do your best.

Do you think there are parallels between the battles Harriet had to face as a woman in the business world and what you’ve had to face as a woman in Hollywood?

I never felt that in life, Kevin. I came privileged. I was Hitchcock’s new little child from Trouble With Harry. And I went straight from there. I didn’t audition once. I identified with [what Emma Stone’s character Mia faces in] La La Land to an extent because it was about the time it takes to devote to love and the time it takes to devote to your creativity.

And trying to find a balance.

That’s right. And feeling like you’re letting somebody down. But no, I went from Hitch to Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis [in Artist and Models] to [Around the World in] Eighty Days. So I don’t know what that audition process, or trying to fight the system in Hollywood, was. Until I made it, and then I had to decide, “Am I really going to do everything they say?”

Amanda Seyfried, Shirley MacLaine, and AnnJewel Lee Dixon in The Last Word. (Photo: Bleecker Street) More

Has the experience of making The Last Word made you contemplate how you would like your own obituary to read?

[Laughs] Yes. I’m going to make a joke here. I want it to read, “I’m not dead. You just think I am.” And that would be folding into my books. No one ever dies. That’s why I don’t go to funerals.

You believe in reincarnation, that you’re reborn.

Of course, that. But that’s another story. I believe as all the scientists, including Einstein, that nothing ever dies — it just changes form. Energy is eternal. So I’m interested in the soul of it all, not the body of it all.

It’s outlandish in Harriet’s case, but many media outlets prewrite obits for public figures and celebrities. Is it odd knowing yours may already be written?

No, it saves time. [Laughs] I would like them to make a joke about my belief that nothing ever dies. I’d like that.

Harriet struggles to find adulation. You’ve had no shortage of that over your career. What is the nicest thing anyone has ever said about you?

A friend of mine was at one of my An Evening With [live shows]. The one I’ve done since I’ve gotten old, where I take questions from the audience. And he said the best thing about this is you allow the audience to be themselves. I thought that was the best compliment I ever had. They knew what they wanted to ask, they didn’t want to be shy about it, or reluctant about it in any way. That was the nicest thing — I loved that.

Read More