Shirley MacLaine Knows What She Wants — and Isn't Afraid to Go Get It — in 'The Last Word' Exclusive Clip

Shirley MacLaine has always radiated no-nonsense toughness, a quality she’ll bring back to the big screen next month in The Last Word, a new drama in which she stars as a former businesswoman who decides to take control of her own legacy and hires a writer (Amanda Seyfried) to pen her life story. It’s yet another larger-than-life turn from the Oscar winner who, as evidenced by our exclusive clip from the film (watch it above), clearly has lost none of her intimidating attitude.

The above scene finds MacLaine’s Harriet Lauler waltzing into a local radio station and immediately demanding that its manager, Robin Sands (Thomas Sadoski), hire her as a disc jockey. While that request knocks Sands off his guard, he’s even more stunned by Lauler’s considerable knowledge of broadcasting technology and techniques. And, also, by her in-your-face brashness, which peaks when she lets him know exactly which time slot she’d prefer to have — and doesn’t back down when the DJ she intends to replace makes her own presence in the room known.

MacLaine’s Lauler looks like she’ll fit nicely alongside the actress’ filmography of formidable characters when she makes her cinematic debut alongside Seyfried’s intrepid reporter in The Last Word, which hits theaters on March 3.

‘The Last Word’: Watch a trailer: