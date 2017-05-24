'Shimmer Lake' Trailer: Funny People Pack Dark New Thriller Told in Reverse (Exclusive)

Glance at the cast listing for the upcoming Netflix release Shimmer Lake and you’d probably expect a comedy: Rainn Wilson (The Office), Ron Livingston (Office Space), Adam Pally (Happy Endings), Rob Corddry (Hot Tub Time Machine), John Michael Higgins (Pitch Perfect), Wyatt Russell (Everybody Wants Some). And the film’s writer-director, Oren Uziel, penned the surprisingly great — and funny — sequel 22 Jump Street.

As you can see in the exclusive trailer above, though, the vibe of the darkly comic crime thriller Shimmer Lake is decidedly more in line with the Coen brothers than Farrelly brothers.

Benjamin Walker (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter) stars as Zeke Sikes, the sheriff of the eponymous small town who is on the trail of three bank robbers, one of whom is his own brother (Wilson).

And here’s a cool twist: The events of the film are told entirely in reverse. We hope that guy Rainn Wilson makes it to the beginning.

Shimmer Lake premieres exclusively on Netflix June 9.





