Shia LaBeouf to undergo anger management following arrest and racist outburst

Shia LaBeouf has been ordered to attend anger management counselling, following his arrest in Georgia earlier this year.

As part of a plea deal, he’ll also serve 30 days of mandatory drug counselling, be placed on 12 months of probation, perform 100 hours of community service and pay $2000 in fines.

LaBeouf hit headlines in July, when he was arrested for public drunkenness in Savannah, Georgia, and taken into custody.

Body cam video footage, which consequently went viral, then emerged of the ‘Transformers’ actor ranting about race, telling an officer he’d be going to hell because he was black.

“You’re going to hell, straight to hell, bro,” he was heard to say. Asked why, he replied: “Because he’s a black man… that means a whole lot, bro.”





He also accused the black arresting officer of targeting him because he was white.

LaBeouf was arrested for disorderly conduct, and obstruction of an officer, though his public drunkenness charge was dismissed.

Soon after, he apologised, saying that he was “deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it.”

“I don’t know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am sure my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of by behavior is not lost on me,” he added.

Sadly, it’s not his first run-in with the law.

He’s been variously arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, criminal trespass, drink driving, public intoxication and harassment over the years.

