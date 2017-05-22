Shia LaBeouf and Sverrir Gudnason cross rackets in sombre Borg/McEnroe trailer

The most celebrated rivalry in the history of tennis is being brought to the big screen, in what looks to be a more sombre manner than might have been expected.

Here we have the first trailer for ‘Borg/McEnroe,’ director Janus Metz Pedersen’s take on the famously heated battle between tennis icons Bjorn Borg, portrayed by Sverrir Gudnason, and John McEnroe, played by Shia LaBeouf.

Based on the trailer above, the film would appear to tell the story primarily from the perspective of the Swedish tennis ace Borg (the fact that the above Norwegian trailer shortens the title to ‘Borg’ would suggest as much). However, this probably shouldn’t be too surprising given the film is a Swedish/Danish/Finnish co-production.

Indeed, this emphasis on Borg comes off in the official synopsis, which notes the film is about “about one of the world’s greatest icons Björn Borg and his biggest rival, the young and talented John McEnroe and their legendary duel during the 1980’s Wimbledon tournament. It’s a story about two men that became legends and the price they had to pay.”

Shia LaBeouf and Sverrir Gudnason in 'Borg/McEnroe'

The trailer’s imagery hints at intense psychological turmoil on the part of Gudnasson’s Borg, perhaps exacerbated by pressure from his coach Lennart Bergelin, played by Stellan Skarsgård. It almost looks like ‘Black Swan’ with tennis instead of ballet.

As for LeBeouf’s McEnroe – it certainly looks like we’re going to see his full “you cannot be serious!” rage (although, of course, McEnroe was not competing against Borg when he uttered that immortal line).

‘Borg/McEnroe’ is set to open in UK cinemas on 22 September.

