Shia LaBeouf Launches 4-Year Live Stream to Protest President Trump

LaBeouf in November (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

On the morning of President Trump's inauguration, Shia LaBeouf kicked off a protest of his own in the form of yet another art performance.

The actor's latest project launched Friday at 9 a.m. ET with a camera installation set up at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York. Passersby are encouraged to stop before the camera and participate by repeating the words "He will not divide us."

The camera will remain on 24/7 and be continuously live-streamed over the course of the next four years (or the full duration of Trump's presidency).

Museum of the Moving Image, New York pic.twitter.com/uhaqLufjo2 — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) January 20, 2017

"Commencing at 9am on January 20, 2017, the day of the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, the public is invited to deliver the words 'HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US' into a camera mounted on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image, New York, repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish," an official site for LaBeouf's project, created in collaboration with Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner, reads.

"In this way, the mantra 'HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US' acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community."

Shortly after the launch, Jaden Smith was captured protesting the newly sworn in President on camera.

Shia LaBeouf started an anti-trump livestream that will run for FOUR years #HEWILLNOTDIVIDEUS pic.twitter.com/eFqeHBEXhs — laura (@daisyrdley) January 20, 2017

The camera installation is one of many live-streamed art performances LaBeouf has taken part in. In February 2016, he occupied an elevator lift at the Oxford University union in the U.K. for 24 hours. In 2015, the actor set up a three-day marathon during which he watched each of his films back-to-back.

View the live stream here.

