Shia LaBeouf caught on camera yelling obscenities at police

Shia LaBeouf shouted obscenities at officers and made a gun threat during his arrest, police footage shows.

The actor also rants about race and brags about his “millionaire lawyers” in videos released on Monday after his early-morning arrest in a hotel in Savannah, Georgia.

Shia LaBeouf’s mugshot (Chatham County Sheriff’s Office/AP) More

The 31-year-old was handcuffed on July 8 for “using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present” after being denied a cigarette, according to police.

While in the police car, he said: “If I had my gun, I’ll blow your shit up,” according to the footage obtained by US website TMZ.

“You put your own kind in the f****** pen for nothing, you put a white man in the pen for what… for asking a black man for a cigarette?” he adds.

He is also seen telling a black officer: “You’ve got a president who don’t give a shit about you and you’re stuck in a police force that don’t give a f*** about you. So you want to arrest white people who give a f***, who ask for cigarettes?”

He also repeatedly calls him a “dumb f***” and adds: “I’ve got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with, you stupid bitch.”

LaBeouf, who has been bailed, is also seen ranting about being a tax-paying American in an apparent justification not to be arrested.

LaBeouf attending the UK premiere of a Transformers film with Megan Fox (Ian West/PA) More

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police said he had approached asking a stranger and a police officer for a cigarette at 4am.

He became disorderly and aggressive to the officer after he was turned down, the force added.

Detectives said LaBeouf then ran to a hotel where he was arrested before being charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

He was in the area filming for his latest movie, The Peanut Butter Falcon, which also stars Dakota Johnson.

The actor found fame at a young age on Disney series Even Stevens and went on to star in the Transformers franchise and the critically acclaimed American Honey by British director Andrea Arnold.