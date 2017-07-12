Shia LaBeouf captured on camera hurling abuse at police during arrest

Video has emerged of Shia LaBeouf hurling abuse at police in Savannah, Georgia, in the early hours of last Saturday night, after being arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

The 31-year-old star of the ‘Transformers’ movies had approached a member of the public and a police officer at 4am, and asked for a cigarette.

LaBeouf, who has undergone stints in rehab for his issues with alcohol in the past, then became abusive and aggressive, at which point he was arrested for obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Though the audio is poor, LaBeouf can be heard calling a female officer ‘a b****’ on the bodycam footage, and asking why, as a white American, he was being arrested.

He later makes reference to ‘having more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with, you stupid b****’, adding ‘If I had my gun, I’ll blow your sh*t up’.

“You put your own kind in the f****** pen for nothing, you put a white man in the pen for what… for asking a black man for a cigarette?” he adds.

He also tells a black officer: “You’ve got a president who don’t give a sh*t about you and you’re stuck in a police force that don’t give a f*** about you. So you want to arrest white people who give a f***, who ask for cigarettes?”

LaBeouf is in the Georgia area filming his latest movie ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ with Dakota Johnson.

